2 charged in child's killing first reported as hot car death

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Two people have been indicted in the killing of a 3-year-old Alabama boy who was initially reported to have suffered heat exposure but was later found to have been fatally beaten, according to police.

Blake Joshwell Townsend, 20, was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on one count of capital murder in the death of Kaiden Garner, Florence police said Tuesday.

Yalrick Zeonsha Pride, 20, was indicted on one count of child abuse.

Officers were dispatched to an emergency room Aug. 12 shortly after Garner was pronounced dead, Lt. Wes Gargis said at the time. Kaiden’s death was initially reported to investigators as possibly due to heat exposure from being left in a hot car, Al.com reported, citing the agency.

Gargis said an autopsy later revealed that Kaiden died from blunt force trauma.

Townsend and Pride remained in jail Wednesday, police said. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could comment for them.

Authorities did not say how the two knew the child.