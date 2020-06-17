2 charged in phone scam that targeted seniors

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — Two men face charges in Massachusetts after authorities say they participated in a multi-state phone scam that targeted seniors.

Ajaykumar Chaudhari, 24, of Pownal, Vermont. and Jitendra Chaudhari, 27, of Williamstown, Massachusetts, are expected to be arraigned on charges of larceny and conspiracy Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court.

Police in other areas notified Adams Police in March that residents in their communities had sent thousands of dollars in cash to addresses in Adams under potentially fraudulent terms, the Berkshire District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Investigators say they have identified at least $300,000 sent through the scam but are still investigating how the fraud was carried out. The investigation included 27 search warrants at two businesses, a home and multiple vehicles.

About $50,000 was seized during searches of businesses and a residence on Monday, the district attorney's office said. Much of the money has been returned to victims.

The investigation was orchestrated by police in several Massachusetts towns and in Hoosick Falls, New York.