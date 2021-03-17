2 charged with zip-tying boy to porch swing on cold day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Multiple felony charges have been filed against a man and woman who are accused of zip-tying a 13-year-old boy to a Springfield porch swing last year on a day when temperatures barely inched above freezing.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 43-year-old Jerry Smith and 51-year-old Rebecca Herndon were charged Tuesday with four counts of child abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. No attorneys are listed for Smith or Herndon in online court records.