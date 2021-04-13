2 child services workers fired, charged in fatal abuse case

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Two Child Protective Service workers in northern West Virginia have been fired and charged with misdemeanors involving the abuse of a 4-year-old boy who later died, authorities said.
Police in Fairmont charged Breeana Bizub, 25, and Tabetha Phillips-Friend, 44, with involuntary manslaughter, failing to report suspected abuse and neglect, and violating child abuse reporting procedures, news outlets reported. A police detective said the charges are related to a case involving the boy's mother and boyfriend.