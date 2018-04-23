2 children injured struck by car in Renton school zone

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Two children were injured - one of them critically - when they were struck by a car in the Benson Hill area of Renton.

KOMO reports that police and medics responded to the scene about 8 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of pedestrians being struck by a car.

Two injured children were found at the scene. They were treated at the scene before being rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. One child was listed in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

The accident happened in a school zone near Benson Hill Elementary School.