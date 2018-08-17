2 cited for alleged alligator violations in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two men have been cited for alleged alligator violations in Louisiana.

Enforcement agents for the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say 59-year-old Barry Pedigo, of Pensacola, Florida, and 28-year-old Logan Madere, of Westwego, Louisiana, were cited for possessing an alligator during a closed season.

Agents received information about an alligator being illegally harvested at Burns Point Park in St. Mary Parish. After investigating, agents learned that Pedigo captured an alligator by hand. Pedigo was bit multiple times and was treated at Lafayette General Hospital.

Madere then killed the alligator, which was 4-feet-8 inches (1.2 meters) long.

Illegally harvesting an alligator brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. The men may also face civil restitution totaling about $375 for the replacement value of the alligator.