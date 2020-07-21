2 closed ferries expect to resume services this week

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — One of two ferries that had closed due to mechanical issues has reopened.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry, which carries about 500 vehicles daily across the Ohio River between Kentucky and Illinois, reopened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Kentucky transportation officials said.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry, which carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri, is expected to resume service on Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement. It may still have some intermittent closures over the next two weeks due to dredging work planned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Hickman Harbor, the statement said.

More information about the service schedule of the Dorena-Hickman Ferry and the Cave-in-Rock Ferry can be found online.