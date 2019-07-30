2 companies cited in connection with fatal silo fire, blast

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa safety regulators are proposing fines for two companies involved in the fire and explosion at a Clinton grain silo that killed a firefighter and injured another.

Clinton fire Lt. Eric Hosette was killed in the Jan. 5 blast and fire at the Archer Daniels Midland Co. silo, and firefighter Adam Cain was injured.

The Clinton Herald reports that ADM is contesting the nearly $56,000 in penalties proposed by the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Bill Whitter's Construction is contesting a penalty of nearly $7,800.

Iowa OSHA issued ADM five citations, including one that said firefighters were not given adequate information to combat the fire.

The agency says Bill Whitter's Construction was cited because its employees assigned special tasks at the facility, such as bin entry and the handling of flammable or toxic substances, were not trained to safely perform the tasks.

