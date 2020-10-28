2 dead, 1 injured in house fire in Churchill County

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two people have died and other person is in critical condition after a house fire in Churchill County, authorities said.

The Churchill County sheriff's office responded to a report Monday around 10 p.m. of possible shots fired about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east of Reno.

Arriving deputies found a structure on fire behind the primary residence, authorities said. The Fallon and Churchill County Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

A man and woman were both found dead, and a third man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, deputies said. Investigators have not said how the two people died.

The State Fire Marshal Division is investigating. No further information was released.