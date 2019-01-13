2 dead in crash on I-395 in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 395 in Norwich.

Connecticut State Police say the crash occurred in the northbound lanes at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Yantic Fire Chief Frank Blanchard tells the Norwich Bulletin one vehicle crossed from the southbound lanes to the northbound lanes and crashed head-on with a second vehicle.

A man and a woman in one of the vehicles were killed. A third person in the other vehicle was hurt.

No names were released.

Both sides of the highway were shut down for a period after the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.