2 dead in early morning crash in Massachusetts

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say two people have died in an early morning crash.

Troopers responded to Interstate 95 south in Attleboro at about 1:25 a.m. Thursday and found that a Kia Soul had rear ended a Hyundai GST with five occupants.

A rear seat passenger in the Hyundai, 23-year-old Maryori Conde, of Los Angeles, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver and sole occupant of the Kia, 28-year-old Sean St. Louis, of Providence, Rhode Island, died at the hospital.

Three other occupants of the Hyundai were also hospitalized. Their names were not released.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Kia was speeding in the right travel lane when he lost control and swerved, rear ending the Hyundai in the middle lane.