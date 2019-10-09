2 dead in police chase after car crashes into Detroit house

DETROIT (AP) — Two people have died after their car crashed into a Detroit house while the vehicle was being pursued by police.

The car burst into flames Tuesday and blew a huge hole in the foundation of the house. Police say three other people in the car were in critical condition.

The homeowner, Cheryl Chambliss, was inside with a friend. She tells radio station WWJ that she heard the crash but didn't immediately realize that it involved her house on Chalmers Street.

She says she's not surprised. Chambliss says she sees many collisions "up and down Chalmers every day."

Police say the people in the car were suspects in a series of smash-and-grab robberies.