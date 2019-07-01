2 dead in small plane crash in southeastern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say two people died when a small plane crashed Sunday in southeastern Utah.

Chief Deputy Alan Freestone with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the airplane took off Sunday morning from Moab and never returned.

Freestone says the wreckage was found Monday morning near a spot called Needles Overlook in the northern part of San Juan County. The location is about 280 miles (451 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City.

He says the names of victim aren't being released yet.

The cause of the crash is unknown.