2 die in separate Chicago house fires

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials investigating the deaths of two people who died after fires in their Chicago homes say that neither residence had working smoke detectors.

Chicago Fire Department Investigators have not yet determined the cause of death of an elderly woman whose body was found in her home Friday night after a fire on her West Side home or the 50-year-old man who died a short time after he was found by firefighters inside his home on the city's South Side. Nor have they determined how the fires started.

But after they determined that neither home had working smoke detectors, firefighters have been alerting other residents in both neighborhoods about the importance of smoke detectors.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the names of the two victims have not been released.