2 earthquakes strike off Oregon coast

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) — Two earthquakes hit within 45 minutes of each other off the coast of the Oregon-California border.

KOIN reports the first of the 2 earthquakes hit west of Brookings, Oregon around 4 a.m. Monday. It had a 4.9 magnitude. The second occurred about 45 minutes later, west of Gold Beach, Oregon. It had a magnitude of 3.6.

Both earthquakes were roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of the coast.