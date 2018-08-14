2 grizzly bears relocated in Wyoming

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has captured and relocated two more grizzly bears last week.

The agency says it caught a sub-adult male grizzly bear on Aug. 7. The bear was a non-target capture while attempting to mitigate cattle depredations on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment north of Pinedale.

On Aug. 8, an adult male grizzly bear was captured for depredating cattle on a Forest Service grazing allotment north of Pinedale.

The two bears were relocated to an area of the Shoshone National Forest just outside of Yellowstone National Park.

The release site is located in currently occupied grizzly bear habitat.