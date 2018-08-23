2 injured in crash of Customs and Border Protection airplane

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — Officials say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection airplane crashed close to an airport in Maine, and two people were hurt.

The plane crashed late Wednesday near the Pittsfield Municipal Airport. Officials say the pilot reported engine.

The single-engine Cessna came to a rest 50 yards from the Sebasticook River, and boats were used to rescue the pilot and passenger. Both were taken to a hospital.

A news conference is planned with more details.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, and local officials were still on the scene Thursday morning.