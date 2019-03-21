2 injured in oil rig explosion

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — An explosion at an oil rig in northeast Wyoming has injured two men.

The Gillette News Record reports that Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said the explosion happened Wednesday during the loading of a hot oil tanker at a well site.

Reynolds says a 24-year-old man suffered burns to his face and hands while a 23-year-old man received the blast to his back and could not stop shaking after the explosion.

Both men were taken to a hospital in Gillette and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Campbell County Fire Department Interim Chief J.R. Fox estimated that it took about four hours to control the fire. No firefighters were hurt.

