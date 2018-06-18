2 injured in propane tank explosion

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say two people have been injured in a Massachusetts propane tank explosion.

The explosion happened in North Andover on Monday afternoon, shortly before 4 p.m. at a gas station.

An employee and a customer have been taken to local hospitals on Medflight helicopters in unknown condition with burn injuries. Officials say propane was shut off after with some difficulty.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. North Andover is just over 28 miles north of Boston.