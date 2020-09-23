2 killed in fire at North Carolina paper packaging mill

CANTON, N.C. (AP) — Two people were killed when a paper packaging mill caught fire in North Carolina, according to authorities.

Two contract workers who were repairing tanks at the Evergreen Packaging paper mill died when the fire broke out at the plant near Canton early Monday, Mill manager Wally McDonald said.

Authorities did not publicly identify the victims.

McDonald said the fire department responded and extinguished the blaze.

Officials said they were cooperating with police, the fire department and regulatory agencies in the investigation.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Occupational Safety and Health Division was also investigating the fire, the Asheville Citizen-Times quoted a spokeswoman as saying.

The mill, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Asheville, employs about 1,000 people and is the largest industrial employer in Haywood County, according to the company's website.