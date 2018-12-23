2 killed in separate Southern California house fires

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed and three firefighters have been injured in separate house fires east of Los Angeles.

The first broke out Saturday afternoon at a home in San Bernardino. Firefighters were able to pull one victim from the house but found a second victim dead.

Three firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital when a carport at the home collapsed on them. Two of them had minor injuries while the third remained hospitalized.

On Saturday night, firefighters found a person and two dogs dead inside a burning home in Jurupa Valley in Riverside County. No information about that victim was immediately released.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.