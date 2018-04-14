2 killed, others hurt in fire at Los Angeles music studio

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and at least three others were hurt when flames ripped through a music recording studio Saturday in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Crews found heavy smoke when they responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the single-story facility in the Universal City area north of downtown, Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman said.

Two victims died at the scene and two others were hospitalized in grave condition, Bastman said. One other person suffered minor injuries.

More than two dozen firefighters had the flames knocked down in less than a half-hour.

Bastman said the fire at Top Notch Recordings was in a studio about 50 feet (15 meters) by 75 feet (23 meters). A message left at a phone number for the facility was not immediately returned.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.