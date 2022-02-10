2 men charged in shooting death during botched bounty hunt

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A Butte bail bondsman and another man are charged with deliberate homicide in a fatal shooting that happened while the men tried to take one of the bondsman's customers into custody for failing to show up for a court hearing, Butte-Silver Bow County prosecutors said.

The bondsman, Jay Steven Hubber, and Nicholas Jaeger, both 32, not guilty Wednesday to the homicide charge in the Dec. 19 shooting death of William Harris, 42, The Montana Standard reported. They have also pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary.