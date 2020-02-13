2 men killed by suspected drunk drivers identified

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two men struck and killed by suspected drunk drivers in Milwaukee have been identified as a military veteran who overcame homelessness and a Marquette University business school dean.

The men were killed Tuesday night in separate incidents about a mile apart on the city's west side.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim of the first crash about 6:30 p.m. as 37-year-old Nathan Garski.

Police say he had been panhandling on the median of an intersection when he was hit by an SUV.

Investigators found Garski's cane and a sign that read "Homeless and Hungry" underneath the vehicle.

Garski was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 47-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Garski was homeless for 16 years before moving into an apartment through a supportive housing program two years ago, said Shelly Sarasin of Street Angels Milwaukee Outreach, a group of volunteers that works with the homeless community, the Journal Sentinel reported.

About 90 minutes later Joe Daniels, 60, was crossing a street on campus after a meeting when he was struck.

Police say the 20-year-old female driver was speeding and intoxicated when she hit Daniels, who was dragged for about 100 to 150 feet, according to a report from the medical examiner.