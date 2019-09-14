2 men killed by train in Berkeley were homeless

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Two men struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Berkeley are being identified as homeless men who'd been evicted from nearby encampments.

They were struck Thursday night.

KTVU-TV says the men went by the names Jupiter and Fixie and had lived in homeless camps on property owned by the California Department of Transportation.

Osha Neumann of the East Bay Community Law Center says Caltrans cleared the camp where Jupiter lived earlier Thursday. The camp where Fixie lived was cleared out a day or two earlier. Neumann says Fixie had switched camps after Berkeley police ordered him out of another area.

Neumann says coordinated city and Caltrans crackdowns have left some homeless people with nowhere to go.

Caltrans says it tries to ensure housing is available when clearing camps.