2 men killed in shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting Wednesday in Milwaukee, the latest in a string of fatal shootings, police said.

The double fatal shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on South 19th Street. The victims are a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Milwaukee. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

The deaths follow two other fatal shootings in Milwaukee in less than 24 hours. A 16-year-old girl was found dead of a gunshot wound just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. And a 20-year-old man was found shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. No arrests have been made in those two cases, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.