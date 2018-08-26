https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/2-men-killed-when-out-of-control-SUV-crashes-into-13183494.php
2 men killed when out of control SUV crashes into LI woods
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Two people were killed and another person was hurt when an SUV veered out of control and crashed into a wooded area on Long Island.
Police say 45-year-old Jose Perez lost control of the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Woodside Avenue in Holbrook.
Perez and 39-year-old backseat passenger Luis Antonio Banegas were pronounced dead at a hospital. Another passenger, Carlos Sarmiento, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the 34-year-old Sarmiento was sitting in the front of the vehicle.
The SUV was impounded for a safety check. The crash remains under investigation.
View Comments