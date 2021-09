FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to decades in prison for robbing and killing a South Florida plumber.

Jamal Lamar Head, 35, was sentenced in Fort Lauderdale federal court Thursday to 60 years in prison, while Keon Travy Glanton, 35, received 33 years, according to court records. Both previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit robbery, carjacking resulting in death and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.