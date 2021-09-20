2 men sought in beating death outside cheesesteak restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Arrest warrants have been issued for two men in the death of a New York man beaten with a trash can lid and pummeled during a brawl outside a famous Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant last week, police said.

Osvaldo Pedraza, 34, and Victor Pedraza, 32, are being sought on murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault and other charges, police said. Authorities said they are also “actively investigating" the possible role of two other people whose names weren't released.