2 men who disappeared together found dead months apart

EASTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A man who disappeared months ago after taking a walk with a friend has been found dead in the same New Jersey park the friend's body was also found.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Friday that 58-year-old Juan Garcia was the second man to go missing from a home run by Catholic Charities, which provides services or housing to people in need.

Garcia and 56-year-old Joseph Brockington had permission to leave the home without supervision, and often walked to a local Wawa until their disappearance in November 2018.

Brockington's body was found in February by a hiker at nearby Smithville Park. Garcia's body was found during an active search of the park.

The cause of death for both men was hypothermia. Both deaths have been ruled accidental.