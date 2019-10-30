$2 million Powerball ticket sold in suburban New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Someone in Louisiana is now $2 million richer!

A Powerball ticket worth that much was sold at the Superior Discount on Metairie Road in Metairie.

WVUE-TV reports it's not clear what day the ticket was sold, but the winner matched all five white balls, but not the red Powerball.

Usually that would result in a $1 million prize, but this ticket had the added powerplay.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize and must do so at the Louisiana Lottery Office in Baton Rouge.

The store that sold the ticket will receive a $20,000 bonus.

