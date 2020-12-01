2 more children die after Thanksgiving night house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities said two more children have died following a house fire on Thanksgiving night.

The Advocate reports that a total of three children died from the blaze. One child was pronounced dead soon after the fire was extinguished and two died in the hospital. An adult was also hospitalized.

Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Justin Hill on Monday announced the deaths of the two children who were initially hospitalized in critical condition. One was 12 and the other nine months.

The fire was reported just before 11:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. Hill told The Advocate that the cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their families, their loved ones, and with all who knew them,” East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement. “I ask all of our residents to keep these three children and their families within your prayers.”