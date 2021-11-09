2 more guilty pleas from man who admitted killing 4 Nevadans

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Salvadoran immigrant who admitted fatally shooting four people in Nevada during a two-week rampage in 2019 pleaded guilty Tuesday to the remaining two killings as part of a deal with prosecutors that will spare him the death penalty.
Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman, 22, will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, in rural Douglas County, in the deaths of Connie Koontz and Sophia Renken. The two were killed at their homes in Gardnerville, south of Carson City.