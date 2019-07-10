2 new measles cases confirmed in Washington outbreak

SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials say two more cases of the measles — including one in an infant — have been confirmed in a western Washington outbreak.

Public Health - Seattle & King County says a teenager who lives in King County visited the Auburn Community Center July 6 while infectious and before the teen was diagnosed. Officials say the teen lives in a household of a person who was previously diagnosed.

Public Health also confirmed measles in an infant who is not known to have been in any public locations while infectious. The baby also lived with a person who had been previously diagnosed.

The most recent cases bring the total to nine measles cases in King County since May.

Officials said previously that the first several cases pointed to a common exposure from an unidentified person with measles at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.