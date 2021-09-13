2 nuclear plants saved in energy plan set to go to Pritzker JOHN O'CONNOR, AP Political Writer Sep. 13, 2021 Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 6:06 p.m.
1 of14 Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, holds up Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, to note how much work was done on the bill as he gives his closing remarks on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Justin L. Fowler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, smiles as the votes come in for Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Justin L. Fowler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Illinois State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, asks questions about what type of electric vehicles qualify for a tax credit during debate of Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Justin L. Fowler/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Illinois State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, left, shakes hands with Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, after the passage of Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Justin L. Fowler/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, gives his closing remarks on Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Justin L. Fowler/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Illinois State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, asks a question about the decarbonization requirements for Springfield's Dallman Power Station during debate of Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Justin L. Fowler/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Illinois State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, answers a question regarding state owned power generation units during debate of Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Justin L. Fowler/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Illinois State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, comments that downstate Illinois was forgotten and ignored during debate of Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Justin L. Fowler/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, right, talks with Illinois State Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago, left, during debate of Senate Bill 2048, a comprehensive energy proposal, on the floor of the Illinois Senate at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) Justin L. Fowler/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two Illinois nuclear plants would be saved from closure and carbon-emitting coal plants closed during the next quarter-century as part of a clean-energy package the Senate approved Monday and which next moves to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has pushed for a carbon-free Illinois by 2045.
With just one vote over the minimum necessary, the 37-17 tally in the chamber controlled by Democrats came on the same day energy company Exelon had threatened to begin shutting down its nuclear-power generating station in Byron as unprofitable, with the Dresden generating site in Morris to follow this fall. But the Clean Energy Jobs Act provides a $700 million subsidy to Exelon with the idea of saving jobs and the large amount of carbon-free energy the plants already produce.