2 people die after small plane crash at Santa Fe airport

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say both the pilot and passenger were killed in the small airplane crash at the Santa Fe Regional Airport.

Santa Fe officials say the two were practicing touch-and-go landing techniques when the single-engine aircraft crashed and burned at the airport Monday afternoon.

Officials say the maneuver is when a plane briefly lands then takes off again.

Authorities have not released the names of the pilot and passenger.

Airport officials say Federal Aviation Administration personnel were at the crash scene Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

New Mexico State Police had initially said that only the pilot had died and that person was the only one on board. The agency later confirmed that two people were killed.