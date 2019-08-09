2 people killed breaking down Pickathon music fest set up

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (AP) — Two arborists breaking down the setup of the Pickathon music festival were killed after the cherry picker they were in fell over.

KGW reports the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Pendarvis Farm. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said arborists were helping take down shades that were strung over the grounds at Pickathon, which ended Sunday.

It's not yet known what caused the cherry picker, a four-wheel vehicle with an extension and a basket, to fall over.

The identities of the arborists have not been released.

In a statement on its website Pickathon said: We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two members of the GuildWorks crew during breakdown of this year's festival."

The 2019 Pickathon music festival took place Aug. 2-4 in the Portland suburb of Happy Valley.