2 people seriously injured in rollover crash

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Two people have been seriously injured in a Massachusetts rollover single-car crash.

Police say a car was driving in West Bridgewater on Saturday morning when it lost control and exited a roadway, re-entered it and rolled over.

A 27-year-old driver from Brockton and 25-year-old passenger from Whitman were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Police say their injuries are serious, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.