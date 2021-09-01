2 remaining trustees rehire former schools chief in Nevada

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A former northeast Nevada schools superintendent who retired in 2018 has been rehired as interim head of a district where the former top administrator abruptly resigned in June and five of seven school trustees stepped down in August.

Jeff Zander was rehired Tuesday at the Elko County School District by two remaining trustees of a board that has faced contentious debate about coronavirus mitigation mask mandates, staff vaccine requirements and COVID-19 testing, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.