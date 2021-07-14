2 shootings in Chicago leave 10 people wounded

CHICAGO (AP) — Five people were rushed to area hospitals after being shot Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side, about 12 hours after another shooting elsewhere in the city wounded five other people, police said.

Tom Ahern, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, said he did not know the conditions of the victims who were shot just after noon. He also did not yet know the ages of the victims, but he said he did not believe that any of them were children. No arrests have been made, he said.