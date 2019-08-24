2 southeastern Missouri bridges among 8 state is giving away

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — In the market for a bridge? There are two in southeastern Missouri, free for the taking.

Television station KFVS reports that the Missouri Department of Transportation is giving two old bridges — one at Poplar Bluff and the other near Leeper. They are among eight bridges the department is giving away across the state.

The bridges are scheduled for replacement, so the department is offering them for free to other government entities, historical and civic groups or even private citizens. Interested parties must submit a proposal no later than June 30 describing how they will dismantle and relocate the bridge. Those costs fall to whoever takes the bridge.

The bridges in southeastern Missouri include the Poplar Bluff Viaduct, a 399-foot truss bridge built in 1934, and the Route 34 Leeper Bridge, a 988-foot truss bridge built in 1933.

More information may be found at https://www.modot.org/historic-bridge-leeper-bridge .

