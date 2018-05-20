2 state highway projects may delay travelers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State highway projects are expected to delay travelers in western and southeastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska Transportation Department says work is scheduled to begin Monday on Nebraska Highway 61 in the Grant area of Perkins County. There will be concrete patching, asphalt overlay and shoulder work.

Traffic will be maintained by lane closures, flaggers and a pilot vehicle. The work is set to be done by November.

In Pawnee County, bridge work is scheduled to begin June 4 on Nebraska Highway 65 south of Pawnee City. The department says motorists will be directed onto a detour during the bridge replacement.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.