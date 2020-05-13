2 suspects fleeing police crash into car, killing woman

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A car carrying two men suspected of a fatal shooting in Daytona Beach crashed into a car while feeling police in Orlando on Tuesday, killing a woman, police said.

The car was driving recklessly as it fled police, Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón said during a news conference.

Police tried to disable the vehicle with stop sticks, but it got away.

The woman, who was in her 70s, died in the crash, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“The point here is that this could have all been avoided,” Rolón said during the news conference. “These individuals elected to elude the officers, and in the process took the life of an innocent person.”

In Daytona Beach, police Chief Craig Capri said one of the men in the car, was a person of interest in a fatal shooting Monday night. He said the other man was believed to be at that shooting scene, which “appears to be narcotics-related.”

The 2019 Kia the pair drove was spotted on surveillance video in Daytona Beach shooting, Capri said.

The car was spotted Monday night in Orlando by automated license plate reader cameras. Officers spotted the vehicle on Tuesday while reviewing the notifications, Rolón said.

“They did not initiate a traffic stop, but in the process, the individual began to elude the officers,” Rolón said.

Multiple charges are pending against the men, said Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes.