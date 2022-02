DETROIT (AP) — Two teenage males have been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of a couple and their 5-year-old son in their Detroit home, police said Tuesday.

The suspects, ages 16 and 17, knew the victims, police said. They were arrested Monday and lodged in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility while police prepare warrants seeking murder charges, Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said during a news conference.