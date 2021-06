ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two mountaineers experiencing high-altitude sickness were taken to a hospital in Anchorage after spending days in the wild, officials said Wednesday. Another was treated for minor frostbite injuries.

The three were part of a group eight clients and four guides in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park. All 12 were removed Tuesday from Klutan Glacier, southeast of Mt. Bona.