https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/2-workers-hurt-in-train-fire-at-Six-Flags-Over-12910125.php
2 workers hurt in train fire at Six Flags Over Georgia
Published 9:04 pm, Saturday, May 12, 2018
ATLANTA (AP) — Two theme park employees were hurt when a fire broke out in a train engine at Six Flags Over Georgia on Saturday.
The park said in a statement that no guests were on the train, and the flames were quickly contained.
WSB-TV reported that two workers were treated at a hospital for burns.
Video taken by guests shows brown smoke billowing from the train as the area was evacuated.
View Comments