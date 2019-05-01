2 year-old bears struck, killed by cars in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wildlife officials say two young black bears were struck and killed by cars in separate accidents in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Game warden Dan Puhala of the Pennsylvania Game Commission says the first year-old bear was hit early Saturday in West Deer Township in Allegheny County.

Puhala says the second bear, also a yearling, was hit early Sunday in Hampton Township about seven or eight miles away.

Both bears were roughly 100 pounds, and Puhala says there's a possibility they may be the young bears seen with a larger bear, possibly the mother, in the area earlier.

He told the Tribune-Review that the young bears were likely exploring new territory and looking for food when they were struck by cars.