Woman arrested after 2-year-old is fatally shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police have arrested a 24-year-old woman after a 2-year-old girl was fatally shot on the city's northwest side.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Zymeiia Stevens. Police say they are looking for several others as people of interest in Tuesday night's shooting.

Officials have not described the relationship, if any, between the victim and suspect. Authorities say the case is being investigated as a homicide, but they have not yet provided details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy will be done Wednesday.

Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson expressed his condolences to the victim’s family.

“No family should have to witness the loss of their child, nor should a child be the victim of deadly violence,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “On behalf of the community, I can express the sheer outrage caused by this senseless act.