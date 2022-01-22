2 years of COVID-19 taking toll on health care workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Health care workers at local hospitals are saying that as more COVID-19 patients continue to flood into their intensive care units and emergency rooms, it’s becoming increasingly harder for staff to continue on like they have for the past two years.
Care providers at Avera Health and Sanford Health in Sioux Falls told the Argus Leader that the last two years of COVID-19 have taken a toll on their staff, from those getting sick to those having to leave the profession entirely due to burnout. Staff are encouraging the public to get their vaccines and stay healthy so more people can stop coming into their ICUs needing critical COVID-19 care.