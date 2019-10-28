2 young brothers die following fire in suburban Detroit home

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (AP) — Two young brothers have died following a fire in a suburban Detroit home.

WDIV-TV reports that the fire was reported Monday morning in Grosse Pointe, just east of Detroit.

Officials say firefighters found the boys incapacitated and trying to hide from the smoke. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The boys were in fourth and fifth grade at Richard Elementary in Grosse Pointe Farms.

